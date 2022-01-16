Clearwater police searching for missing 78 year old man

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a missing 78 year old man who was reported missing by his family in the 700 block of Richards Avenue.

Edwin Sotomayor, 78, is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and has a thin build. He last was seen wearing gray pants and a maroon windbreaker. Police said he also frequently wears a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

