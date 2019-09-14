LIVE NOW /
Clearwater police searching for missing 19-year-old

Pinellas County

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a missing 19-year-old.

Kyajah Henry was last seen leaving her Clearwater apartment Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.

Her family is concerned about her well being.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242 with any information.

