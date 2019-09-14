CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a missing 19-year-old.
Kyajah Henry was last seen leaving her Clearwater apartment Thursday and hasn’t been seen since.
Her family is concerned about her well being.
Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242 with any information.
- St. Pete becomes safe haven for Hurricane Dorian survivors
- Owner of Tampa vape shop says don’t blame E-cigarettes for lung disease outbreak
- Clearwater police searching for missing 19-year-old
- Member of St. Petersburg police under investigation by Homeland Security
- Players, family members remember Trevor Bowen