CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who they say walked away from Plumb Elementary school Tuesday morning.

Sterling Bowes has not been seen since leaving the school.

Police said Bowes was last seen wearing the clothes in the photo provided.

Anyone with information on the 11-year-old’s whereabouts is asked to call 727-562-4242.