CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department needs your help locating a man with Alzheimer’s.

According to police, Ernest Fowler, 61, was reported missing by family members from the City Park Apartments on Old Coachman Road.

Police say Fowler would likely be on foot and is wearing a gray Beatles jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call 727-562-4242.