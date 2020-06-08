Clearwater police searching for Lowe’s theft suspect

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man involved in a retail theft from a Lowe’s.

According to police, on May 2 at the Lowe’s located at 26990 U.S. 19. N., a man entered the store in the early morning hours and put a pressure washer onto his cart before making his way to the exit.

Police say on his way out, he flashed a would-be receipt to a store employee before leaving the parking lot in a newer-model white pickup, possibly a Toyota Tundra.

If you have information on this incident or recognize the suspect, please call 727-562-4242.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss