Clearwater police searching for Lowe’s theft suspect

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a man involved in a retail theft from a Lowe’s.

According to police, on May 2 at the Lowe’s located at 26990 U.S. 19. N., a man entered the store in the early morning hours and put a pressure washer onto his cart before making his way to the exit.

Police say on his way out, he flashed a would-be receipt to a store employee before leaving the parking lot in a newer-model white pickup, possibly a Toyota Tundra.

If you have information on this incident or recognize the suspect, please call 727-562-4242.

