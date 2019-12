CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police need your help locating a dog who ran away following a car crash on Christmas Eve.

Police said Mya Angel ran away after a car crash at 590 McMullen Booth. The pup was last seen in the Del Oro neighborhood at the corner of San Domingo Street and San Domingo Court at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Police say she is friendly and chipped.

Anyone who has seen Mya can call (727) 562-4242.