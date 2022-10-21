CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Thursday.

Police said Christina Lester, 36, was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday leaving the Bay Cove Apartments on U.S. 19 North.

She was last heard from on Thursday evening.

Police said Lester is 5 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds, and has blue eyes and long brown hair.

She was wearing black pants and a long-sleeve black shirt, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about Lester’s whereabouts is asked to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.