CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police said they are searching for a car that was possibly involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist critically injured on Tuesday.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at Myrtle Avenue and Jones Street.

Officers said the bicyclist, who has not been identified, remains in critical condition at Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

Police said a white hatchback-style vehicle, possibly a Toyota or Hyundai, may have been involved.

The car is missing a right rear hubcap and may have damage to the hood.

Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.