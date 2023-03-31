CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police helped out a young boy whose bike was stolen.

Community engagement officers heard that a Sandy Lake Elementary fifth-grader had his bike stolen as he rode to school on Friday morning.

Within 90 minutes, officers said they delivered the student a new bike so he could make it to and from school.

“These two — Officer Josey-Filer and Officer Hoxie — are just two examples of our community champion mentality,” the Clearwater Police Department posted on Facebook.

The police department said it is still looking for the person who stole the student’s bike.