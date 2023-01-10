CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police are providing free wheel locks to Hyundai owners to prevent car thefts.

Hyundai and Kia vehicles have become targets for car thieves, inspired by a TikTok trend after a video went viral showing people how to start the vehicles without a key.

The Clearwater Police Department received a donation of more than 150 steering wheel locks from Hyundai Motor America to combat the potential of auto thefts.

The vehicles that are targeted are ones without engine immobilizers, built before Nov. 1, 2021. Vehicles built after that date have immobilizers in them as standard equipment.

To qualify for a free steering wheel lock, proof of Hyundai ownership is required.

The locks are available at the Clearwater Police Station, located at 645 Pierce Street in Clearwater. Lobby hours are from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.