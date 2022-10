TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Officers with the Clearwater Police Department had it “ruff” on Tuesday when responding to a medical call downtown.

In a tweet, the department said officers responded to the call, where the person had two small dogs.

(Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department)

(Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department)

“The pooches couldn’t go to the hospital, so the county’s animal control will watch over them until the owner is released,” the tweet said.