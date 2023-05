CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer captured an alligator that was found taking a dip in a residential pool earlier this month.

Officer Kyle Bingham single-handedly wrangled the scaly invader from a pool in the Countryside area, according to a release from the Clearwater Police Department.

The young gator was measured at 5.5 feet long before it was released into nearby Lake Chautauqua.

“Cops in Florida are a different breed,” Clearwater police wrote in a release.