Clearwater police officer tests positive for coronavirus

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department has announced one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19. This is the first officer from the agency to test positive.

According to police, the officer has been out sick from work for more than a week and is currently recovering at home.

On Thursday morning, the police department learned about the officer’s positive test results. The police department said it is now taking precautions with those who may have come in contact with the officer.

Below are several steps the agency has taken to minimize possible exposure to the virus:

  • Taking temperatures of employees reporting for duty who work closely with one another, such as in the communications center.
  • Dispersing detectives from the main building to off-site locations, such as closed recreation centers.
  • Funneling more incident reports to be taken online or via the telephone to minimize exposure for officers.
  • Supplying surgical masks for employees to wear in areas of shared office space.
  • Requiring employees to stay home if they have flu-like symptoms or a member of their household has flu-like symptoms.

WHAT TO KNOW:

  • Florida reporting 16,364 cases and 354 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

