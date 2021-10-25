Clearwater police officer gifts nine-year-old boy his ‘CPD’ letters, says to join agency after college

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) — Clearwater Police Lt. Michael Spitaleri made a new friend last week when he visited the home of nine-year-old Joshua, who said he wants to be a police officer when he grows up.

“A couple of years back, one of our officers gave Joshua the ‘CPD’ letters from his lapel for being brave during a case we were working in his neighborhood,” a post from the Clearwater Police Department Facebook page said.

When the letters went missing, Joshua’s mom asked the officers if they had another set to replace the ones lost.

Photos showed Joshua’s excitement when Lt. Spitaleri dropped off the new set and some other goodies.

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

After some time at the house, Lt. Spitaleri even told Joshua to join the CPD team when he finishes high school and college.