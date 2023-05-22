CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer took the role of a snake wrangler early Monday morning after getting a large serpent out of a local business.

The Clearwater Police Department said it responded to a “snake call” at 5 a.m. on Drew Street.

A five-foot red tail boa had gotten into the bars of a window in the business.

While it was a lovely specimen, it couldn’t stay, so Officer Matheny had to “singlehandedly corral” the snake into a cooler for transportation.

Credit: Clearwater Police Department

After the serpent was secured, it was taken to a veterinarian for evaluation.

“All in a day’s work,” the department said. “You never know what kind of creatures and critters lurk in the night.”

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, red-tailed boas are common animals in the pet trade.

While this snake’s size was impressive, boas can actually grow up to 11 feet long, more than twice the size of the one caught by the officer.