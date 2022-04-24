CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — An officer with the Clearwater Police Department was arrested Thursday after he was pulled over for driving over the influence, according to deputies.

An affidavit said that Officer Jeremy Curvan, 40, was driving his Ford truck in Pinellas County when a deputy stopped him for not having tag lights.

During the stop, the deputy noticed the smell of alcohol in Curvan’s breath.

The sheriff’s office said Curvan admitted to drinking beer before the stop and had signs of impairment.

The affidavit said Curvan refused to do a field sobriety test and refused to speak after being read his rights. According to deputies, Curvan let the intoxilvzer time out both times.

Clearwater police Chief Daniel Slaughter condemned the incident and said his department is taking disciplinary measures.

“We were disappointed to learn of the arrest and have begun the process required to take the appropriate corrective action,” Slaughter said. “Officers see the harmful impact of driving under the influence firsthand and are expected to be an example for the community.”