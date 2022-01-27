Clearwater Police officer arrested for trapping ex-girlfriend in home for days

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) — A Clearwater Police officer was arrested Thursday on multiple charges including false imprisonment and domestic battery, according to the City of Clearwater.

Jason Lambe, 42, was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office after deputies said he took his ex-girlfriend’s cell phone and refused to let her leave a home in Dunedin for multiple days.

Deputies said Lambe battered the woman and threatened to kill her and then himself. The woman reportedly suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

Lambe was arrested for domestic battery, false imprisonment, resisting an officer without violence and assault on a law enforcement officer.

“Upon learning of the arrest, the department immediately initiated the process required to separate employment, Police Chief Dan Slaughter said. “We are deeply troubled to learn what the victim and her family experienced. There is nothing that excuses that kind of behavior. We hope Mr. Lambe gets the help that so many people have encouraged him to receive.”

Lambe will be placed on administrative leave without pay. He has been with the agency since 2006.