CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police officers responded to an unusual call on Sunday.

Two horses and a donkey escaped from their home on College Hill Drive, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter account.

(via Clearwater Police Department)

Clearwater police said the officers and the animals’ owner were able to guide them back to their home

“That’s enough horsing around for one day,” Clearwater police said.