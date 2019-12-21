CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police need your help locating a pair of burglary suspects who attempted to steal thousands of dollars worth of electronics.
According to police, one of the suspects hid inside the Target at Clearwater Mall overnight and smashed the glass out of a display case.
When the suspect tried to leave the store, an alarm sounded and he fled –
leaving the would-be stolen items behind.
The other suspect was outside waiting on him at the time in the parking lot in a white newer-model Honda with a temporary tag. The two suspects were at a Target in St. Petersburg earlier the same night.
Anyone with information on their identity should call Clearwater Police at
727-562-4242.
LATEST STORIES:
- Clearwater police looking for suspects in Target burglary attempt
- Florida governor orders flags at half-staff to honor airman
- Miners celebrate passage of bill aimed at protecting their healthcare, benefits
- Jacksonville rescue team take Braxton and Bri’ya Williams’ family on holiday shopping spree
- Pasco County man sentenced for federal hate crime receives no additional jail time