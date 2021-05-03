Clearwater police looking for suspect connected to weekend homicide

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police responded to Palmetto Park Apartments on West Avenue Saturday around 8 a.m. Investigators tell 8 On Your Side they found 49-year-old Kerry Washington’s body behind one of the apartment buildings.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 59-year-old Arthur Benjamin Jr. for first-degree murder and need the community’s help in finding him.

Washington’s family said this has been an extremely difficult time for them. They held a memorial to honor his life on Sunday.

“Seeing how many people came out… like he was loved. You couldn’t help but know how loved he was,” said Craig Gordan, Washington’s nephew.

Gordan said it’s the love and support from family and even people in their community keeping them afloat during this time. Washington was not only his uncle but the light of their family.

“He was special. Everything about him was special. The way he walked, talked.”

If you have any information on Benjamin Jr.’s whereabouts, please contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.