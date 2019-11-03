Clearwater police find missing, possibly endangered 68-year-old

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE 9 P.M.: Christopher Ritchie has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Clearwater police are currently asking for the public’s help in locating a missing and possibly endangered man.

Police say 68-year-old Christopher Ritchie was last seen shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Highland Pines Rehabilitation Center located at 1111 S. Highland Ave.

According to police, Ritchie was seen wearing blue jeans and a Florida Gators hooded sweatshirt. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall, has a thin build and has dementia.

If you have any information on Ritchie’s whereabouts or have seen him, please contact the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

