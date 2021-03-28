Clearwater police looking for missing 17-year-old boy

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, Rory Wertz was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Arcturas Avenue.

Police say Wertz has a mild case of autism, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.

Wertz is known to frequent the area around Clearwater Mall, according to CPD.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.