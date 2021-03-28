Clearwater police looking for missing 17-year-old boy

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater Police Department

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a 17-year-old boy.

According to police, Rory Wertz was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Arcturas Avenue.

Police say Wertz has a mild case of autism, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark pants and a white T-shirt.

Wertz is known to frequent the area around Clearwater Mall, according to CPD.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss