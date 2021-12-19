Clearwater Police K-9 Axe hangs up the collar after six years of service

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A K-9 with the Clearwater Police Department hung up his collar Friday, after serving the Clearwater Police Department for six years.

Officers said K-9 Axe and his partner, Officer Jesse Myers, helped keep Clearwater safe, “even on his last day before retirement.”

Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department

In a Facebook post, the Clearwater Police Department said, “one of Axe’s biggest catches was a man with a gun in St. Petersburg — on a roof, of all places — who had shot at law enforcement officers minutes before.”

Before Axe could wag his tail goodbye, officers gave him one last order.

“Chase plenty of squirrels and balls and get your fair share of belly rubs. We will miss you!” Best wishes in your retirement, Axe!”

Officers said Axe will retire to the home of his two-legged partner.