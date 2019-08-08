Clearwater police investigating series of crashes caused by stolen vehicle driver

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently investigating a series of crashes that were caused by a driver of a stolen car.

According to police, the people in the car were committing other crimes on Clearwater Beach and were trying to avoid law enforcement when they caused three separate crashes.

Police say the driver eventually crashed near Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. Four people got out of the car and fled on foot, but all four were caught by law enforcement.

The three crashes occurred at Memorial Causeway, then Court Street and Highland Avenue and finally, Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard and Gunn Avenue.

Clearwater police say one person who is thought to be a minor was injured at the Court Street and Highland Avenue crash and was taken to Morton Plant Hospital.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.