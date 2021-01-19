Clearwater police investigating carjacking, search for suspect underway

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are investigating a carjacking that took place at the Clearwater Mall.

According to police, the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to carjack a vehicle at Costco at the Mall but was unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect went to the PetSmart parking lot of the mall around 5:15 p.m. and pulled a 62-year-old woman out of her car and pointed a knife at her and fled the area in the victim’s light blue 2008 Hyundai Accent. She was not injured.

He later was seen on video using her stolen credit card at a Pinellas Park gas station.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 20 and 30 years old, about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He has a blonde buzz cut and was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with white lettering on the back that reads, “Local Crew.”

Anyone with information on his identity should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.