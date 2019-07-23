Police: Toddler found unconscious in Clearwater pool

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently investigating a situation where a toddler was found unconscious in a pool.

UPDATE: Toddler in critical condition after near-drowning in Clearwater

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Douglas Avenue near Sunset Point Road in reference to an 18-month-old girl was discovered unconscious in a pool.

The child was taken to St. Joseph Children’s Hospital in Tampa in critical condition.

