Police: Toddler found unconscious in Clearwater pool

Pinellas County

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are currently investigating a situation where a toddler was found unconscious in a pool.

Police say they responded to the 1900 block of Douglas Avenue near Sunset Point Road in reference to an 18-month-old girl was discovered unconscious in a pool.

The child was taken to St. Joseph Children’s Hospital in Tampa in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

We’re working to get more details.

