Clearwater police investigate death at Flamingo Motel

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Police have identified Arnold DeCarvalho as the man who was found dead inside of a Clearwater motel room.

The exact cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police said a man was found dead inside of a Clearwater motel room on Tuesday.

Clearwater police have blocked off a section of the Flamingo Hotel, 1806 North Fort Harrison Avenue, with crime scene tape. The Clearwater Fire and Rescue is also at the scene.

The man, who was not identified, had not been seen since Saturday, according to police.

Investigators say there were signs of a fire in the room.

Further information was not immediately available.