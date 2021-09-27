Clearwater police holds drive-by celebration for 97-year-old veteran

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Harvey Huber is no stranger to service. He’s a WWII Veteran and also a former Clearwater Police Department volunteer.

On Monday, he celebrated his 97th birthday with a drive-by celebration from the Clearwater Police Department.

“It’s a surprise. It really is. I had no idea anything like this could happen,” said Huber.

He volunteered with the department for more than 10 years doing all sorts of jobs.

“Checking trouble spots of any kind. We were also taught how to operate all of the vehicles. We even had a truck for the fire department where we went out and assisted the fire department by providing relief and support.”

Lt. Nathan Burnside said it was only right for them to celebrate him.

“This is one lucky way that we can surprise him and celebrate his 97th birthday with him,” said Burnside.