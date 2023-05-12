CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police honored their fallen officers in a ceremony Friday morning.

The 42nd Annual Fallen Officer Memorial Service occurred at Station Square Park on Cleveland Street.

Attendees honored officers that died in the line of duty, not only in Clearwater but across the U.S.

In the department’s history, four police officers have been killed in the line of duty:

Patrolman Harry L. Conyers Jr., Patrolman Peter M. Price, Patrolman John F. Passer and Patrolman Ronald J. Mahony.