CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department need your locating a missing woman.

Police say Sakeenah Sims, 42, was last seen driving a 2006 Black Honda.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

She is described as 5’3, with brown eyes and has brown hair.

Please call 727-562-4242 if you are aware of her whereabouts or have any information.