Clearwater police deal with dangerous wrong-way driver days after deadly Tampa crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Early on Friday, just after midnight, multiple people called 911 to report a car traveling the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the road

“I need cops out on the Courtney Campbell. I just got ran off the road. These guys are really messed up,” one unidentified caller told the dispatcher.

The dispatcher worked to find out exactly where the problem was. The caller said the situation was getting worse.

“He’s running into the barrier and he’s flooring it and they are both passed out,” said the caller.

As Clearwater police responded, they were thinking about a deadly accident earlier in the week involving Tampa Police Officer Jesse Madsen.

“That was just going through their minds as they tried to get out to the Causeway as quickly as possible because you never know when that driver could have slammed into somebody else and killed somebody else,” said Clearwater Police Spokesman Rob Shaw.

Police said the driver and the passenger were both drunk. After causing a crash, they swapped places and were able to turn the car around to travel in the right direction. They were stopped by police on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard.

The two drivers were identified as Juan Caraballo Guerrero, 23, and Veronica Tejada, 30.

Police said another drunk driver crashed into a patrol car that had responded to the first crash. No officers were injured, but the patrol car sustained heavy damage. That driver was identified as Maria Perdomo, 32, of Palm Harbor.

Caraballo Guerrero was arrested and charged with DUI with property damage, aggravated battery, leaving the scene of a crash and possession of marijuana, while Tejada was charged with DUI and possession of marijuana.

Perdomo is charged with DUI.

The three drivers are being held at the Pinellas County jail.