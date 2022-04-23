CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police car was struck while at the scene of a separate, minor crash on U.S. 19 Friday night.

Clearwater police said Dennis Murphy failed to move over while two officers investigated the crash at around 9:30 p.m., hitting the rear end of an empty police vehicle.

The collision caused the empty vehicle to hit another police vehicle, which was occupied. However, the officers were not injured in the incident, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Police said Murphy was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.