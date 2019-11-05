Clearwater police conducting death investigation at McDonald’s

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) -The Clearwater Police Department is investigating a death at a McDonald’s.

According to police, the man who was described as being violent and under the influence of an unknown substance was being physically restrained by a restaurant employee because he attempted to jump over and push his way behind the front counter.

When officers responded Monday evening just before 6:30 p.m. the man became unresponsive and was transported to Morton Plant Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

