CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter retired on Wednesday after 30 years with the department and nine years as the city’s top cop.

In April, City Manager Jennifer Poirrier announced Slaughter would take on a new role with the city of Clearwater as an assistant city manager.

“Based on his operational leadership experience, proven commitment to Clearwater and the community, demonstrated strength in integrity and accountability, I have determined he is the right person for the job,” Poirrier told city workers in an April 14 email.

Police Chief Daniel Slaughter at a retirement event on May 24. (Clearwater Police Department)

Daniel Slaughter poses with WWE wrestler “Sgt. Slaughter”(Clearwater Police Department)

(Clearwater Police Department)

The assistant city manager position has been vacant since April 6 and oversees the city’s Gas, Public Utilities, Public Works, Marine and Aviation, and Solid Waste/General Services operations.

Deputy Chief Michael Walek, the police department’s second in command, is expected to step in as interim chief while the city searches for Slaughter’s permanent replacement. The Clearwater Police Department posted to social media, wishing Slaughter luck in his new role.