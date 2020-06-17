Clearwater police chief, head of St. Petersburg NAACP react Trump’s executive order on police reform

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter is hopeful President Donald Trump’s executive order will make it more difficult for problem employees to bounce from department to department.

“When you’re in this profession, you want to hire good people. That’s part of it,” said Chief Slaughter. “You don’t want someone slipping through the cracks and you surely don’t want to pass off a problem employee to another agency. “

Chief Slaughter believes creating a national database would limit mistakes and create more accountability.

“This ability to have information readily available to each other and have proper information sharing I think will be really good for the profession,” said Chief Slaughter. “And it will make officers aware that they’re not going to be able to cheat the system. “

Some in the community hope this is a starting point to solve the bigger issues with law enforcement including Maria Scruggs the president of the St. Petersburg chapter of the NAACP who is hopeful that the order will create a dialogue.

“What I think was very necessary for the President of this country to do is to come out and acknowledge that we got some work to do in law enforcement,” said Scruggs. “There had to be an acknowledgment that there had to be some things that had to change, as it related to police accountability.”

Chief Slaughter doesn’t disagree and hopes the conversations will lead to a positive outcome for the community as a whole.

