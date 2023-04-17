CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter is retiring from his position at the Clearwater Police Department, according to an announcement from the city Monday.

That announcement was first made Friday by City Manager Jennifer Poirrier. Slaughter’s retirement will occur in late May, allowing him time for a smooth transition into his next position as an assistant city manager with the city of Clearwater.

“Based on his operational leadership experience, proven commitment to Clearwater and the community, demonstrated strength in integrity and accountability, I have determined he is the right person for the job,” Poirrier told city employees in an email.

Slaughter has served as chief of police since August 2014 and has been with the department since October 1992.

“My confidence in every member of this agency made this tough decision easier because I know each and every single one of you will continue to move this department forward without losing momentum,” Slaughter wrote in an email to employees announcing his retirement. “I care deeply for every member of the police department.”

Slaughter will take up the assistant city manager position which has been vacant since April 6. He will be responsible for Gas, Public Utilities, Public Works, Marine and Aviation, and Solid Waste/General Services.

A decision on an interim chief and outlining the process for filling the job permanently will soon follow.