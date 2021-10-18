Clearwater police arrest student who brought gun to school for ‘criminal act,’ officers say

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Clearwater police arrested a high school student Monday morning after he allegedly brought a gun to his school, a report said.

Officers said Angelo Garcia-Cadena, 18, was taken into custody after being found with the firearm at Countryside High School. The student was allegedly intending to commit a crime against another student, according to officers.

Garcia-Cadena faces charges for aggravated assault, disruption of a school function, and possession of a firearm on school property as well as other charges related to the firearm.

Police said the situation was an isolated incident and that there is no present threat to the other students of Countryside High School students.

