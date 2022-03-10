Clearwater police arrest ‘package-pilfering’ ‘porch-pirate’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Police Department arrested a “package-pilfering” “porch-pirate” Wednesday who was caught on camera swiping an Amazon delivery package at a Clearwater home.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Clearwater police said the package was stolen from a home on Hercules Avenue back in February.

According to deputies, the package thief, 26-year-old Ryan Harrison wasn’t turned in by any other pirates, but with the help of social media tipsters and detectives.

This wannabe Captain Jack will be walking the plank and faces one count of burglary and a $10,000 bond.