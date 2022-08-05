CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater man caught on camera brandishing a rifle during an argument in front of his home was arrested on Friday.

According to a release from the Clearwater Police Department, David Berry, 44, was armed with an assault rifle when he threatened a landscaper, Jeremy Lee, and his daughter, Carrie, on July 7. Berry said their trailer was blocking his driveway, so Lee moved his car up, but the encounter didn’t end there.

“This is my property. I would’ve shot you dead and you would’ve went to jail,” Berry can be heard shouting in the video. Lee told police Berry threatened to shoot him twice and he and his daughter were afraid for their lives.

Berry was charged with aggravated assault, a third degree felony, and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. An up-to-date mugshot was not available at the time of publishing.

Clearwater police said Chief Dan Slaughter called the victims’ family to let them know Berry had been arrested.

“If the suspect had a problem with how someone was parking, he should have called the police and let us handle it,” Slaughter said. “You don’t arm yourself with an assault rifle and threaten someone over something so trivial.”

Last month, Lee told News Channel 8 that he thinks Berry shouldn’t be allowed to own guns. Clearwater police said Berry’s weapons have since been seized by law enforcement via a risk protection order.