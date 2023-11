TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater man who was walking within the right lane of I-75 was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Sunday around 4:45 a.m., the 41-year-old man was walking alongside the northbound lanes near mile marker 342, near Ocala, when the car hit him.

FHP said after the collision, the vehicle left the scene.