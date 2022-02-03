Clearwater PD looking for ‘package-pilfering’ ‘porch-pirate’ caught on camera

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a “package-pilfering” “porch-pirate” who was caught on camera swiping an Amazon delivery package.

In a Facebook post, Clearwater Police said the package was stolen from a home on Hercules Avenue in Clearwater.

The package thief “came not by sea, but by a 2013 Subaru Forester, and snatched a package that had just been delivered,” the post said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at 727-562-4242.