Clearwater park renovations include removal of over 150 trees

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Crest Lake Park in Clearwater will soon undergo some major renovations.

The city announced that the park will be renovated to become one of the “city’s signature parks.”

The city tells 8 On Your Side the $6.4 million project will include two picnic pavilions, a restroom building, a splash pad, a playground, a boardwalk, a kayak launch and volleyball courts.

The landscape will also see major changes. Prior to construction, over 150 of the park’s trees will be removed.

“There are about 150 of them that are dead or decayed. There are another 15 that will be removed because they are in the way of where new structures will be put,” said Joelle Castelli with the City of Clearwater.

A city arborist completed a tree inventory and identified which trees should be removed, with a large percent of them being Laurel Oaks.

Castelli says while this project may seem destructive or controversial, the tree removal phase of the project will ultimately be for the greater good of Crest Lake Park and assures the removed trees be replaced.

“Everyone wants trees to remain and they want to have nests for the birds and shade when they want to go do a picnic. Trees are a beautiful species. We are a Tree City USA and the city takes great pride in our trees,” said Castelli.

The city is inviting the public to gather at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church to learn more about their upcoming project and voice any concerns they may have. They have scheduled the neighborhood meeting for Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 7 p.m.