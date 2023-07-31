CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Frustrated neighbors in Clearwater could receive some new, clarifying information Monday at a city council work session at 1:30 p.m. on the city’s embattled recycling program.

“Disappointing,” one Clearwater resident told 8 On Your Side. “Only because it’s a dropped ball.”

Months ago, the city of Clearwater revealed it wasn’t putting recycling in the proper location. Instead of being taken to Waste Management, the recyclables went to the Pinellas County Solid Waste Disposal Complex with all the other trash. But residents were still billed for recycling.

And further investigation showed the problems started way before last year.

“It really came to light in the last six months, before January 1st, that we hadn’t been recycling anything,” said Joelle Castelli, spokesperson for the City of Clearwater. “Prior to that, it looked like our processing was down significantly, but we were still recycling about a third.”

During Monday’s city council meeting, officials will get an update and report on the recycling situation. An expectedly big topic of discussion will be refunding residents their recycling fees, which would cost the city more than $1 million.

“Trust is something that is hard to restore once you lose it,” said Castelli. “All we can do at this point is tell residents, ‘Here’s where we currently are, here’s what we’ve unfolded, and here’s what we plan to do in the future.'”

The city put together a dashboard online where people can see how much they’re recycling now — it shows hundreds of tons of recycling collected in June of 2023, compared to nothing at all in December 2022.

“We now know that, going back to 2019, we have been recycling significantly less than what it is that we collected,” Clearwater City Manager Jennifer Poirrier said during a meeting. “We also know that this is not something that we were aware of.”

When everything came out, the assistant director for Clearwater’s Solid Waste Department resigned. City administrators said the Solid Waste Department claimed staffing issues and equipment forced the change.

8 On Your Side has also learned the FBI is involved in the situation, though it’s still unclear as to why they’re investigating and what they’re looking into. City officials said the FBI approached them and the city is cooperating with three agents.