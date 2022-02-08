Clearwater officials hold public meeting on Cleveland Street Streetscape project

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – While the construction cones can be found up and down Cleveland Street, city leaders are doing everything they can to keep all of the businesses open.

But for the owners of Vazquez Veggies, the Cleveland Street Streetscape project is “too much of a pain to get through,” Cori Vazquez said.

Vazquez said all of the construction is making it harder for the market she runs with her husband to receive deliveries.

“You have the big tractor-trailers coming down the street and then making a turn when construction is going on,” she said. “They have to go different routes. It’s a detour. It’s rough.”

Vazquez along with a few dozen business and property owners attended Tuesday night’s informational meeting about the project with city officials.

“We want to be fully transparent about what’s happening here on Cleveland Street,” senior landscape architect Catherine Corcoran said. “We’re really excited about it.”

Corcoran said the benefits of the beautification and safety project are upgraded underground utilities, new sidewalks, and bike lanes, and landscaping improvements throughout the downtown corridor.

“It’s going to be absolutely beautiful and it’s gonna be completely safer for our vehicular and pedestrian traffic,” Corcoran said.

“We don’t need all the bushes, the trees, the flowers,” Vazquez said. “You need more parking.”

Vazquez added when all the orange cones are gone, she really wants to see the return of festivals.

“You know the Cinco de Mayo festival, is that gonna come back here?” she said. “Once all the construction is gone that’s what brings in the clientele down here.”

City officials say the project will reconfigure on-street parking. The project is also expected to develop a public festival space at the intersection of Cleveland and Gulf to Bay.

Construction is expected to be complete in March 2023.