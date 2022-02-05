Clearwater officer who comforted runaway child with autism ‘a true community champion’

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A recruit officer with the Clearwater Police Department was patient when he responded to calls of a child with autism who ran away from school.

Police said Recruit Officer Bremis responded to the runaway calls from another jurisdiction when he learned the child was running into traffic on Sunset Point Road.

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Courtesy of Clearwater Police Department

Pictures posted to the department’s Facebook page showed Recruit Bremis sitting with the girl for some time until he built a rapport from the child’s limited communication abilities. The post added it was easier and more comfortable for the girl to communicate by writing on the officer’s notepad.

Police said the child was not hurt and was later returned safely.

“Thank you, Recruit Officer Bremis, for the patience and compassion you displayed in this case,” the post stated, “And thank you for being a true community champion.”