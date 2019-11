CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer surprised a fifth grader with a new bicycle after his old one was stolen.

The Clearwater Police Department said Officer Frederick surprised the Sandy Lane Elementary student with the bike Saturday.

The police department said the kid relies a bike to get to and from school.

According to the post, Walmart and Chainwheel Drive helped make the gift possible.

CPD to the rescue! This fifth-grader at Sandy Lane Elementary was all smiles, as was Officer Frederick, when we… Posted by Clearwater Police Department on Saturday, November 2, 2019

