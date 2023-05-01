CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police sergeant rescued an owl after it was apparently blown out of a tree and ended up in the middle of a street last Thursday.

Police said the sergeant found the feathered friend in the middle of Cleveland Street late Thursday night.

The bird was taken to a veterinarian to be checked out.

“We give a hoot about wildlife,” the police department tweeted.

Several areas across Tampa Bay were under a severe thunderstorm warning on Thursday night as strong winds and heavy rain moved through the area.