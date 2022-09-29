CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater police officer met a well-known wrestling star after Hurricane Ian.

The Clearwater Police Department shared a photo of Officer Bingham meeting Hulk Hogan on the beach.

“You never know who you might run into after a hurricane — none other than Hulk Hogan on Clearwater Beach,” the police department tweeted.

Clearwater police then joked that Bingham’s arms “might give the Hulkster a run for his money.”

Hogan lives in Clearwater and owns Hogan’s Hangout on Mandalay Avenue.