Video above from previous coverage: ‘Reprehensible’: Clearwater officer accused of sexually battering tourist he stopped for jaywalking

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A now-former Clearwater police officer who was accused of engaging in sex acts with a woman in exchange for not issuing a jaywalking citation has been fired, according to police.

Nicolas Paloma was charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment after he allegedly stopped a 32-year-old woman for jaywalking over the weekend, according to police.

According to police, he offered the woman a ride to her hotel and told her “she could take care of the charges by doing things to him.”

Authorities said Paloma turned off his tracker and started driving around various locations on Clearwater Beach for about 30 minutes. During this time, he allegedly engaged in sex acts with the woman before dropping her off down the street from her hotel.

A press release stated that the incident came to light when officers responded to a dispute between the victim and her friend at the hotel following the incident.

Authorities immediately contacted Chief Eric Gandy, who ordered an immediate criminal investigation. From there, detectives from the Crimes Against Children and Families unit took over the case.

Detectives worked throughout the day Sunday and Monday on the case, which resulted in Paloma facing two felony charges of false imprisonment and sexual battery.

“What this officer did is reprehensible,” Gandy said. “He’s someone who took an oath to enforce the law, not break the law in an egregious way while wearing a badge and a uniform.”

Anyone with information on the case or any similar case is asked to contact 727-562-4385. The investigation continues.