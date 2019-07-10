Clearwater offers residents fun art project to brighten rainy summer days

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to brighten up Clearwater’s rainy summer days, the city is offering a fun art project to enhance local neighborhoods.

The Neighborhood Sidewalk Rain Art Program allows residents to create decorations on the city’s sidewalks using art stencils that can be checked out for free through the city’s neighborhood’s coordinator.

The project allows children and families to use temporary rain paint that remains invisible on the sidewalk until it gets wet or until it rains.

The City of Clearwater’s Planning and Development Department will provide rain paint and three pre-made stencils. All you’re responsible for is painter’s tape, a broom or a wire bristle brush.

The paint is temporary and will last two to four months.

To learn more about the program, how to apply the paint and view the city’s three stencils, visit myclearwater.com/RainPaint.

To reserve the paint and tools provided by the city, email neighborhoods@myclearwater.com or call 727-562-4559.